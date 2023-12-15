This week all European competition groups have been closed, so cards that have not achieved all the improvements will no longer have the chance to rise on average.

The TOTGS team, which is already fully leaked, will arrive in Ultimate Team this afternoon. With its promotion a weekend will begin in which we will all continue to pay close attention to the cards Thunderstruckwhich will be played a final update in many cases even though several weeks since your event.

Furthermore, we hope to have news on the store and in the Staff Challenges. From the first section, the existence of a free pack of 80 unique items and a new section of personalized packs has been leaked. Besides, about SBCshighlights the leak of a top Centurion icon.

However, as with the Thunderstruck we can still expect improvements, there are other dynamic cards that have finished their development this week. These are the articles RTTK de UEFA Champions League, Europa League y Conference League of men's competitions. Therefore, now that they have reached their ceiling, it is interesting to give them a review and see which players have not finally achieved all the improvements.

This will be the final version of the RTTK cards

To make the distribution easier, we are going to divide these articles by competitions. This is simply to make it easier to find a specific player, because the objectives to achieve the two available improvements are the same.

Al win two group stage matches (after leaving the promotion) they got the first IF improvement. To achieve the second, these letters had to qualify for the next round. Although the most normal thing would seem to be that if one of these objectives were achieved, both would be achieved, there are quite a few cards that have only gotten an upgradeand we show them below (thanks to the More FUT website, which has brought together all the results).

UEFA Champions League RTTK

In total there are 24 cards linked to this competition. The majority of players have achieved both improvements, especially if they belong to big clubs, but there are some cards that have been one step away from the double upgrade and that could have been much more useful

Haaland, Lewandowski, Modric and Osimhen

In the case of the first three players, they had already met the two conditions to rise on average before this week's clashes, so they had already received their latest upgrades and they won't get any better.

In case of Osimhen It is very different. With the victory of the last match of the group stage, The Nigerian will rise two average points at once having achieved both requirements at the same time. Without a doubt, a reason for joy for those who bet on him and trusted him until the end.

Bruno Fernandes, Saka, Dembele and Bonucci

Starting with Portuguese, Your letter will remain exactly the same as the first day of the event. Without having achieved both victories or qualifying for the knockout phase, Manchester United's poor season has punished the midfielder.

For Of The situation has been completely different. The Englishman had already met both objectives before this day and I couldn't go any higher. The intermediate case is that of Dembélé, who needed to win the last match and advance to the round to raise both points on average. PSG did not go beyond a draw against Dortmund, but it helped them finish second in their group, so the Frenchman adds an update of the two possible.

To end, Bonucci has lived the same as Bruno, but the Italian has not even achieved a victory. His group was quite complicated and he ended up signing a disastrous group stage.

Di María, Acuña, Mertens and De Paul

The development of the letter Di María has been identical to Bruno's. The noodle stays with a single victory which is insufficient to activate the bonus for won matches and, obviously, it is not useful to advance to the next round, so remains unimproved.

If Di María emulates the Portuguese, Acuña does the same with Bonucci. No victory in one of the worst group stages that Sevilla is remembered for in European competition.

Those who have Mertens and if they expected a rise from the Belgian they should be pulling their hair out. Galatasaray He reached the last game with the option of achieving the second victory and qualification so that the midfielder was updated twice at once, but his defeat leaves him without any improvement.

Finally, being the positive note in this batch, we have By Paul. The Atlético de Madrid player will not rise more than average, but because I had already achieved all the possible upgrades.

Guimarães, Hare, Openda y Laimer

Although Newcastle started the group stage very well, something that motivated many to complete the Brazilian's SBC, the English team completely deflated. Due to the drop in performance, Guimarães has ended up not receiving any improvement.

In fact, the only update that the Brazilian could achieve Kalulu stole itwho with their victory in their direct confrontation in the last match achieves the bonus for winning matches. Qualification has not been possible, but it is understandable in such a complicated group.

Laimer y Openda They were in the same situation. They had already achieved their maximum before this day and, therefore, they were no longer fighting to rise above average.

André Silva, Darmian, Wieffer and Reyna

Although the Portuguese has not been able to contribute much to Real due to his injury, Your team has managed it wonderfully. in the group stage. So much so that the forward had reached this day with all the updates achievedas was the case with its group rival, Darmian.

For Wieffer There hasn't been such luck. Nobody had high hopes for his letter or high hopes for his team, so It is not surprising that it has been left without any upgrade.

We finish with this small group with Reynathat also had achieved the two improvements before playing their last match of the group stage.

Pepe, Pedro, Machado and Dest

The mythical central He achieved the improvement he was missing with his classification. In a group that ended up being quite even, Porto achieved a fundamental victory on the last day to advance to the next round.

For Lazio the road has been smoother, and this has been noted in the letter from Pedrowhat without needing to play the last game he had already reached his maximum.

Machado It is one of the few cases of players who with two victories they have not qualified. At least his last match in the Champions League this season helped the Colombian to achieve the second victory and, therefore, one of the improvements.

To close this competition, we have Destthat before starting the last day I had already achieved the two upgrades.

UEFA Europa League RTTK

For the “second European division” we have 13 cards that we should review. This competition reached the final day with a lot to decide, so it is one of the most interesting.

Luis Diaz, John Peter, Cissoko and Aouar

From this first batch the four cards have achieved the two improvements that were available, although, while three had already secured them, one of them had to fight until the end. We are talking about Cissokowho with their victory over LASK got the pass to the knockout phase.

Coquelin, Clauss, Gonçalves y Kudus

While the Villarreal player, the French winger and the Ghana attacker They reached the last meeting with the two upgrades under the arm, Gonçalves He had to risk everything on the last day.

The Portuguese will go up one more point after having achieved victory that he needed to reap the triumphs that were required of him. However, it is curious that had already received the update for being classified.

Matić, Bergwijn, Bellerín and Sildillia

While Matic and Sildillia arrived at the last day with their homework done**, classified and with two victories on their scoreboard, Bellerín was risking his life in this week's matchup, and it didn't come out well.

The Spaniard had achieved an improvement thanks to two victories, but Betis was not able to beat Rangers and that defeat It has cost the Andalusian team the classification and the second update al lateral.

For Berwuijn there was no kind of hope, without having won a single game I couldn't activate any of the bonuses.

Emphasis

We close the Europa League with the letter from the Ecuadorian, who thanks to Leverkusen's good form reached the end of the group stage with both improvements achieved.

RTTK de la Conference Europa League

As a smaller European competition, it is the one that received the least attention in the promotion. Of course, it is the type of cards from this event that higher percentage of success has been in relation to the improvements achieved.

Džeko, Götze, David and Diego Carlos

From this group of players only the Bosnian striker had doubts about the latest improvement. He needed Fenerbahçe to get a result that would allow them to qualify and they did so. This way, has joined the rest of the cards that had already managed to activate the two bonuses.

Dodô, Amartey and Clasie

Between these three cards they all had different scenarios. The Brazilian full-back had already met the necessary requirements for both updatesso nothing was at stake.

Con Amartey The situation was the opposite, nothing was at stake either, but because I could no longer achieve any goalso your item stays the same as it was the day it was included in the game.

To end, Clasie already had an improvement as a result of having achieved two victories. He needed AZ to win their last game to qualify, but His defeat has condemned him to lose the second upgrade.

