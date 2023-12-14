When we reach these heights of progress, we will have to make a decision between three very solid options.

Ultimate Team continues to advance promotion after promotion, developing and evolving as a game. This weekend we will have the TOTGS team, which is already fully filtered and will share the spotlight with the cards Thunderstruckwhich will be played a final update in many cases even though several weeks since your event.

The journey of the title is closely linked to that of the season progresswhere we advance, thanks to the experience we gained, through the pass. Next week we will say goodbye to the current season, and that means that we must rush all possible prizes. To achieve this objective we have to reach the last level, where we are faced with a decision even more complex than that of level 25.

What to choose at level 25 of the season pass

This time we will have three different options. These are a RTTK, Vanguard, Centurion, or Triple Threat Player Choice; an envelope containing 3 players with 87+ valuation and another that guarantees us 20 footballers with an average of 83+. To decide which one will give us the greatest benefit you have to analyze each one.

RTTK, Vanguardist, Centurion or Triple Threat Player Pick

This Player Choice allows us to choose between four cards different that can belong to any of these promotions. From what is detailed, we sense that are not included cards of that rarity that were in SBC or in objectives, much less the possible ones versions of icons and heroes.

For us, this is the riskiest choice. We are betting our entire prize on literally a single card, and this can lead us to absolute failure. It is true that we have million-coin players among the possibilities, but there are also items of that caliber in the rest of the options, so we believe that any of the others is much better.

3 player pack 87+

This second path seems to us much more attractive than the other. It assures us three good averages that, in the worst case, will be very useful for some of the SBCs to come soon, like a new very special icon pack, a new POTM that will make many users regret it, and a top-of-the-line Centurion icon.

Us with this type of envelopes we would have no hope of achieving any special player that he would help us for our team, but rather we would expect him to good stockings to fill our club. The grace is that the value of is packputting ourselves in the worst case scenario, it is 42,000 coinsthe value of the three cheapest cards of 87 on average.

Saving us this in a Squad Challenge is a very interesting boostwhich causes this envelope to be positioned as the best choice of the threebut sharing the throne with the next.

Over 20 players 83+

We say that these two options are equally good because They offer us a similar quality but in a different way. This envelope, being larger, is better for those clubs that are emptier.

It is true that we are sacrificing the fact that they assure us higher cardswhich can still continue to come out, but in exchange it represents a good restorative to get players of different ranks.

Depending on each particular case we would choose one or another rewardalthough if we have to be categorical with one, we consider that This pack of 20 players is a little behind than his opponent.

