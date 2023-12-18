This Wednesday, December 20, Real Madrid and Paris FC face each other in the Women's Champions League, playing for the improvement of these cards.

The TOTGS team will be the great appeal of envelopes until Friday. This template, created with the footballers who performed best during the group stage of UEFA competitionsin which the RTTKs have already received all the possible improvements, they will have to share the attention with the Thunderstruckwhich this weekend received the latest improvements.

Speaking of the content of the promotion, we have updates on the goals, where some missions will give us a very striking TOTGS; in the evolutions, with the last and most striking called Star in the making; and in the Staff Challenges.

In recent days, this section has received Eusébio Centuriónto the Basic Hero Choice 86+ and to the Showdown versions of Raso and Corboztwo players who will compete for the improvement corresponding to these cards on next December 20in his confrontation of the Champions League femenina.

This is Raso and Corboz Showdown

Each of these two footballers has their own SBC, their own virtues, their own defects and different options to improve. Therefore, to make an assessment and decide if any of them are worth it, It is important to analyze them separately.

Raso Showdown

The Real Madrid player is an extreme that stands out for its speed. Furthermore, his shot is not as weak as it seems, because 85 finishing and 81 shooting power They're not too bad for a wing player.

Something similar happens with his dribbling. Despite only having 85 face stats, he has 94 agility and 95 balanceof the attributes very important to define the performance of a card in this sense.

To finish talking about its strengths, can play as MD, ED and MCOand has 4 PlayStyles, one of them gold, specifically that of Threaded pass, which is not bad at all for its position. Furthermore, their work rates high/normal are pretty good.

The big drawback of this letter is its 3 filigree stars, who highly condemn a player who must make a difference on the wing. If in this section you had the same qualification as in bad leg (4 points) This version would improve significantly.

Lastly, the precio of the template that we must deliver to get it is about 16,500 coinsa fairly low cost and, if it improves, it becomes one of the cheapest cards of that average.

Corboz Showdown

The French woman occupies the MC position, although he can also play as DCM (something we do not recommend due to its qualities). Corboz He stands out above all for his passing and dribblingalthough it is a very complete card in which no attribute stands out for being too low.

His shot can surprise us thanks to his 92 shot power and 85 long shot poweralthough on the other hand his dribbling can be disappointing for that 73 agility. Of course, their 90 resistance They look pretty good.

Their work indexes They are the same as Raso's, but In his position they feel much worse. On the other hand, with the filigrees and bad leg The opposite happens, that despite being also identical to those of the Real Madrid player, in an MC they are more hidden.

Lastly, your PlayStyle+ Punchy pace It can help us, although it is not one of the ones that has the most impact on the game.

The price of the French one is much higher than the Australian one, around 27,000 coins on all platforms and making us demand a little more.

What card to choose?

In addition to everything we have told you about each letter, we must take into account the options that each one has to upload. Real Madrid is last in its group, just 2 points behind the Parisian team. In fact, in the last match of the competition Both faced each other and the French won by a short 2 to 1.

By this we mean that The Spanish team's chances of winning at home are realbut they are not favorites either, so it is difficult to get involved in this sense.

Speaking strictly of the cards, we have to confess that we don't like any of them. Both have interesting statistics, but there are details that invalidate them.

Still, if we had to choose one, we would stay with Raso. We believe that its potential is much greater and that it has fewer “troubles” to solve to take a leap in level. Furthermore, if Real Madrid wins, as soon as we can leave this letter with 4 skill starsthe end will be ready to contribute to our team.

