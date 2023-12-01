With this new promotion have arrived new objectives and SBCs that have meant a facelift for the game mode.

The team Thunderstruck It is already part of the history of Ultimate Team even though their articles may continue to be updated. Instead, we have Radioactive event now availablewhich has arrived, like every promotion, with a lot of content that has refreshed all sections of the game mode.

In the goals To the set that rewards us with a good number of envelopes and experience, many new groups of missions have been added in which achieve both envelopes and experience. Furthermore, in the Staff Challenges The Otávio and Malcom Showdowns have also received news, highlighting a special article from Aubameyang.

However, we all have our eyes on the team that It is now available in envelopes. Among these players there may be hidden a gem, our next signing or our next reason for joy when opening an envelope. Next, Let’s review the most notable cards.

Complete Radioactive team

We have 20 new cards that have a very special quality related to chemistry and that will help us to fit virtually anyone on our team. This can make a difference beyond its attributes, although it is clear that Their numbers will continue to be fundamental.

As a reference for this team we have Messiwho receives in this way his first special article of the year. They are rhythm continue being quite mediocrebut his finishing (90) and his passing and dribbling section return him to a very high status. We’ll see if it helps him be the most expensive of the thematic team.

At his side we have Benzemawhich will be one of the benefited from unique chemistry of these letters. His situation is similar to Messi’s, but the Frenchman dispense with so much agility (80) to gain a lot of strength (85). Furthermore, as long as you have the PlayStyle+ With quality He can always win games by himself.

The first player on the team is Kerr, which begins to raise the bar for pacing, although it’s not impressive either. Those yes, it looks like it very effective in front of goal and her combination of dribbling and strength (89) is unique.

As a fourth card we have what may end up being the mask. Valverde has obtained the PlayStyle+ Implacable so as not to get tired throughout the game, and that in a midfielder with 90 pace it’s magic. Whoever is lucky enough to sign him will have a real rocket in the center of the field.

Among the rest of the players we continue to find very striking cards, such as Kanté with PlayStyle+ Anticipation o Araújo with the aerial game. The new chemistry will come in handy for the pivot, while the Uruguayan will try to sneak in among the best center backs in the game with this improvement.

The entire team has a great level and, except for four players, all could be interesting additions to almost any squad. However, we want to highlight two cards. First the one of Oshoalawho was already a soccer player with a brutal performance and now, with this improvement, will fight again.

Finally, we want to talk to you about Zahawhich possibly goes very unnoticed and costs almost no coins. Other years he has been a very used player with great benefits, so It would be interesting to take advantage of their new chemistry to include you again in our templates.

