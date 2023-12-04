From yesterday until next Sunday we can complete this SBC as many times as we want.

Join the conversation

This new week of EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team It’s going to be entirely for the Radioactive team. This promotion landed in the game last Friday to replace the Thunderstruckwhich have already achieved new updates that are pending to receive, and with it we have found new content for most sections.

Both the section of evolutionswhere a new one called Implacable and Radioactivity was included, like the goalswhere we have to make a decision about level 20 of the season pass, have received news.

The section of Staff Challenges has not been left behind either, highlighting two SBCs that all users are comparing. We have already talked to you and given you our opinion on whether the basic Hero Choice is worth it, and now we are going to look at the other side of the coin, the basic icon improvement.

Is the Basic Icon Upgrade worth it?

Just as we have done with the “little brother”, we have to see the economic side of this challenge. For delivering a template with 86 on average (and an IF) and another with 87we will receive the envelope with the icon, without any media restrictions. These requirements raise the price of the SBC up to 268,000 coins on console and 253,000 on PCmaking it a challenge that is not within everyone’s reach.

However, This cost does not surprise us. because we all know that icons are some of the most exclusive cards. Marking that price as the minimum we are looking for For the challenge to have been worth it, we find that Of the 105 icons in the game, 58 cost less on the market than in the SBC. This means that not even half of the letters available cover our expenses.

Just as we have told you with the Heroes, not all icons worth those coins have a performance that justifies them, which is another factor to take into account. In fact, with icons, we find many more cards that fit this definition.

It is true that with icons we have a very interesting chemistry plus, but we still have an active SBC that, for even fewer coins, already gives us that benefit along with a player who does have a good performance. We understand that these types of challenges are always very striking, but the reality is that To complete them we must invest a lot of resources.

If you have too many players and you find it difficult to improve your squad in any other way, go ahead, not having a rating limit gives access to the best cards. However, in the vast majority of cases, We recommend that you save both your socks and your coins for another occasion.

Join the conversation