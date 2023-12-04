Since yesterday we have available this SBC that rewards us with a 2-option Player Pick that contains basic Hero cards.

Join the conversation

During this new week of EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team the Radioactive team is going to be the great protagonist. This promotion landed in the game last Friday to replace the Thunderstruckwhich after this weekend have achieved a new update, and with it we have received new content for most sections.

Both the section of evolutionswhere a new one called Implacable and Radioactivity was included, like the goalswhere we have to make a decision about level 20 of the season pass, have grown.

The same has happened with the Staff Challengeswhich among its new features hides a new SBC that rewards us with a Hero. This time it is not an envelope, but a Player choice, which, a priori, means more options to find the letter we are looking for. However, this challenge must be analyzed to decide if it’s worth it or not.

Is the basic Hero Choice worth it?

As always, we will start by analyzing the price of this SBC. It is formed by two templates in which we are asked for 84 and 85 on average general as the only requirements. These add up to a total value of 91,000 coins on console and 82,000 on PCa considerable cost for the vast majority of users.

With this amount as a line that separates the letters that cover the expenses from those that do not, we find that of the 61 Heroes there are In this edition of Ultimate Team, 39 do not reach that number of coins in the transfer market. That is, more than half of the Heroes there are They don’t even cover our expenses.

It is true that there are even two cards that exceed a million of coins, but The percentages are a little away from the minimum we are looking for in such an SBC. Furthermore, there are many players who They cost more than the challenge because of their rarity, not their performance. By this we mean that, in the vast majority of cases, a Capdevila is not going to be a cause for joy.

If the SBC cost a little less or had a minimum guaranteed average that would eliminate some of the worst players (who cost less than 12,000 coins), yes we could recommend itbut in the current state, it seems to us that this challenge is very likely to eat our socks for nothing.

In general, when such an SBC is repeatable as many times as we want because it’s not going to be worth itand even though this We can complete it until Sunday, December 10we recommend leaving it intact, unless you have a repeated and non-transferable high average.

Join the conversation