Thanks to the leakers Fut Police Leaks and Rickth21 we know all the information about this Evolution that could arrive this afternoon.

Join the conversation

Although Radioactive equipment will be active and available in envelopes until next Fridaywhich will be when a new, unpublished and very original event arrives in Ultimate Team that will replace it, we must continue to pay close attention to the Thunderstruck. These cards have achieved their second updates, adding improvements to many of them while we receive new content.

In the goals we have the missions of the Radioactivity Cup, in which Staff Challenges The Basic Hero Choice, the Basic Icon Upgrade and the 84+ Triple Upgrade stand out, and in the evolutions There are also news.

In this last section we have already seen how it was added during the promotion of radioactive letters an evolution called Implacable and Radioactivity, but thanks to a leak we have been able to know that will not be the only one. Today we could receive another evolution, free, and of which we already know all the details.

Requirements and improvements of the “Radioactive Oriented” evolution

Full Detail Oriented Evo (ANY POS) Gives you Trickster & Chip Shot PACE MAX 90

SHO MAX 82

NOT MAX 83

DRI MAX 82

DEF MAX 80 PHY

MAX 77 MAX 8 PS The upgrade: +2 PACE +7 SHO +7 PAS +7 DRI +3 DEF +2 PHY RATING +4 Example of an upgrade: SHICK 83 -> 87 PACE 81 DRI 88 SHO… — Rickth21 (@Rickth21) December 4, 2023

Those in charge of filtering all the information related to this evolution have been Fut Police Leaks y Rickth21. With everything you’ve shared about her, we know how it will work 100%even being able to think about the best options.

First, the requirements that there are To be able to access it, they are the following:

Maximum 90 pace.Maximum 82 shot.Maximum 83 pass.Maximum 82 dribbling.Maximum 80 defense.Maximum 77 physique.Maximum 8 PlayStyles.

As you see, there is no general rating or position limitso any letter from any oddity that meets these maximum attributes may be included. Furthermore, the improvement you will achieve is +2 pace, +7 shooting, +7 passing, +7 dribbling, +3 defense and +2 physicalitywhich will cause a increase of four points on average.

It seems very clear that, seeing this, the best option for this improvement will be the forward position footballers who already have a good rhythm and who are more lacking in shooting, passing and dribbling, or full backs with good offensive qualities. Even so, the requirements of this evolution are one of the most permissive so far, giving rise to many options. For us, at first glance, Cards like Wahi, Bailey, Isi, Carlos Soler IF or Nuno Mendes stand out a lot.

Join the conversation