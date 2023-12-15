The user FutPoliceLeaks has shared the requirements that this new Evolution will have, although he has warned that it is subject to change.

This afternoon they will arrive at EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team the TOTGS team, which is already fully leaked. With its promotion a weekend will begin in which we will all continue to pay close attention to the cards Thunderstruckwhich will be played one last update in many cases, something the RTTK articles have finished doing.

Furthermore, we hope to have news on the store and in the Staff Challenges. From the first section, the existence of a free pack of 80 unique items and a new section of personalized packs has been leaked. Besides, about SBCshighlights the leak of a top Centurion icon.

However, the leakers They keep finding more information to spread. If the latest news indicated that the Euro Cup cards are already in the game, now the novelty is about evolutions. The same leaker who had announced that the FC Founder type of improvement would have a second part, has now shared the requirements of another Evolutionalthough one has not been related to the other.

Next Evolution Requirements for All Positions

Guys, we have a period full of evolutions, so turn on notifications! EVO 1: All positions are allowed Max OVR: 84 Max PACE: 84 Min SHOOTING: 71 Max DRIBBLING: 84 Max PHYSICALITY: 84 Max 9 playstyles Content subject may change, as EA mentioned in their tweet. This… pic.twitter.com/P8joGHOvN6 — FUT POLICE LEAKS (@FutPoliceLeaks) December 15, 2023

FutPoliceLeaks has assured through this tweet that the new evolution It will be used to improve cards that play in any position of the field. Furthermore, in his information he has detailed the all exact requirements that he will have to comply with the letter, although he has also warned that are subject to changewe assume to avoid the damage that was done with Rashford by filtering the Dynasty evolution of the midfield.

As we said, in order for a footballer to improve with this method, he will have to have a maximum of 84 for rating, pace, dribbling and physicality and 9 Playstyles. Besides, You cannot have less than 71 shooting. With these limits we eliminated quite a few centre-backs, although not all of them, and, obviously, the goalkeepers.

The data that we would need to know would be the objectives that we would have to meet to improve our menu and What attributes will it increase and in what amount?. Taking into account the requirements and that it is an evolution for all positions, Normally the upgrade would be quite balancedbut the maximums they set for us could give us a clue.

Even so, until it is confirmed and inside the game, We will not be able to know if it is paid or not, a very determining factor. We do not know if it will be introduced today or later, but what is clear is that we will have to take it into account to see if it helps us improve some of our footballers.

