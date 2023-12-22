UK weekly sales have been revealed again. In this case, EA Sports FC 24 once again scores a great goal, being the most popular followed by several bestsellers this year. At Christmas there is no surprise.

As it's usual, UK weekly sales have already been shared and they have left us with a repeat winner. EA Sports FC 24 continues to be the king of sales in a week where Christmas has boosted this year's big games.

The data reported by GfK (Games Industry) indicates that EA Sports FC 24 has experienced 29% growth in sales. Who has also increased its commercial reception is Hogwarts Legacy with a further 17% in sales. Third is Super Mario Bros Wonder.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 or Marvel's Spider-Man 2 remain at the top and the one who falls is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which drops sales by 53% compared to the launch week. There are some extremely big rallies this week.

The first is starring NBA 2K24, which rises to 30th place thanks to a 478% increase in sales fueled by Christmas sales. God of War Ragnarök also returns to the list at number 40 thanks to the release of the free Valhalla DLC. This is the top 10:

The best-selling games of the week in the United Kingdom

EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Bros Wonder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Minecraft (Nintendo Switch)

If you want to enjoy EA Sports FC 24 to the fullest, do not hesitate to consult our guides such as any of the following: 10 things you should avoid doing in EA Sports FC 24, the best custom tactics in the game

And we also have the best players for Evolutions in Rhythm Protection, Relentless Bands and Golden Luster or the best cheap Ultimate Team teams to start by spending only 10K, 20K and 50K coins.

You can also take a look at the 24 best LaLiga players according to their averages or ratings in EA Sports FC 24. Remember that the game is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC y Nintendo Switch.

Other interesting articles:

How to get a free UEFA Euro card in EA Sports FC 24 The new EA Sports FC 24 Goal to always score a goal

Platforms:

Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5

Launch:

September 29, 2023

And also

Discover more about David Rodríguez, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more