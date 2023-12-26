We offer you a compendium of eight cards that were previously meta, but are no longer recommended for use in our teams in EA Sports FC 24.

For a few months now, we have been recommending a series of meta cards so that you could obtain them through events or in the transfer market, meta cards that, with the passage of time, are no longer so recommended.

That is why, in this guide, we want to talk to you about eight meta cards that we recommended some time ago, but that we consider are no longer as necessary as before.

This does not mean that you should never use them again in your EA Sports FC 24 games, but the truth is that there are many other alternatives that are better.

So let's tell you those players of EA Sports FC 24 that you should not continue using and some of the alternatives that you have on the table that are better.

EA Sports FC 24 players that you should not continue using and alternatives

We have been recommending cards that you could obtain through the transfer market or through events for a few months now, cards that have surely worked very well for you.

However, as the months go by, new versions of these cards come out, or other cards that we had not considered before, and that are now much more valuable.

That is why the next eight cards that were previously meta are no longer as important as before, although that does not mean that you should stop using them completely.

We also want to offer you some alternatives that you could use instead of these cards, alternatives that are now being used much more because they are clearly better.

Koné (87) (alternatives Bellingham, De Jong)

Rice (87) 150,000 coins (Goretzka Alternative)

Mendy (82) 7,000 coins (Lodi or Cancelo alternatives)

Vidic (88) 450,000 coins (Nesta alternative)

Silva (87) 135,000 coins (van Dijk alternative)

There are (87) 12,000 coins (Salah or Griezmann alternatives)

Rodrygo (87) 500,000 coins (Salah, Griezmann alternatives)

Bellingham (88) 550,000 coins (De Jong, Modric alternatives)

As you have seen, many of the above were essential before but they are no longer used as much as before as there are better alternatives.

