It seems that EA Sports FC 24 continues to take the continent by storm! One more month, here we have the list with the best-selling games last month in Europa. The information comes from GamesIndustry.

Sales in Europe with EA Sports FC 24 at the helm

In this case, we can see that the EA game It is positioned as the best-selling game available on Switch. These data have also been confirmed:

Leading the list is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Super Mario RPG debuted at No.13, but it should be mentioned that Nintendo does not provide eShop data. November was a month of strong sales due to Black Friday, which led to the Nintendo Switch becoming the second best-selling console, surpassing the Xbox Series X/S. Sales of the Nintendo Switch family of consoles decreased by 35% compared to November of last year. These are the best sellers: Position Game 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) 2 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 3 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 4 Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)* 5 Spider-Man 2 ( Sony) 6 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 7 Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft) 8 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 9 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 10 Football Manager 2024 (Sega)

*Digital sales not available.

