The most important fair dedicated to the world of video gamesi, the 3, it was officially canceled by ESA after twenty-two years. This was communicated by the organization of the event itself through the Washington Post, in which information regarding the closure was leaked, attributable to competition and the escape of key partnerships that have always been relevant.

Due to the events of recent years, following the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, E3 was canceled and subsequently replaced by the Summer Game Fest, with only one digital edition which however was not successful. In the statement, the organization expressed thanks for the memories experienced.

