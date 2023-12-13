The decision has already been made. E3 officially disappears. The organization of the event decides to close after years of absences and problems. This is the latest time:

Times have changed… The one that was always the reference event in the world of video games says goodbye to this industry forever. The ESA has just announced the death of E3 after much uncertainty.

Some somewhat controversial editions, the loss of partners, the pandemic, the rise of streaming presentations, competition and more business decisions had left us without E3 for a few years, but many still held out hope to see an E3 2024.

However, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has turned to the Washington Post to report on the definitive closure of the most important video game fair. E3 is now history… What were the reasons that led the organization to take this path?

In a statement, the ESA has not specified the causes, but everything seems to have to do with that drift that we have been seeing for a few years. Stanley Pierre-Louis, president. and executive director of the association pointed out:

After more than two decades of hosting an event that has served as a central showcase for the American and global video game industry. We know that the entire industry, both gamers and creators, are very passionate about E3.

We share that passion. We know it’s hard to say goodbye to a beloved event, but it’s the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners.

E3 says goodbye forever

E3 had been hurt for a few editions and attempts to properly resurrect it have never been successful. Finally, it seems that The ESA has decided to cut corners and hand over the baton to new trends. What do you think of the news?

Since it took shape in 1995, E3 has always been the beacon in which the big announcements of the video game industry have been projected, but individualism with formats such as Nintendo Direct, the departure of Sony in 208 and the appearance of other events such as the Summer Game Fest have ended up dooming the fair. Pierre-Louis commented the following in a recent interview:

There were fans who were invited to attend in recent years, but it was really about a marketing and business model for the industry and being able to provide the world with information about new products. Companies now have access to consumers and business relationships through various means, including their own individual storefronts.

Times have changed a lot in almost three decades. Today we say goodbye to E3 with a mixture of affection and uncertainty. What will happen in the future? We will always remember many of the great moments it has given us, such as the strange Zelda event: Majora’s Mask (with Miyamoto masked) of which there are barely any images.