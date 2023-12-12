We are facing the end of an era, because the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) just announced the death of E3. What was once the most important event in the industry is canceled forever and there are no plans for its return in the future.

E3 has come to an end and the ESA says goodbye to the emblematic event

E3 is dead and will not return

Through a statement, it was reported that the ESA put an end to E3 given that does not plan to organize another edition of the event in the future. As you probably know, the fair faced various problems and did not meet expectations in recent years.

In fact, there were already reports about the cancellation of its 2024 and 2025 editions; However, it is now a fact that E3 is dead and will not be returning. Stanley Pierre-Louispresident of the ESA, confirmed the news and said goodbye to the important event.

“After more than 2 decades of hosting an event that has served as a central showcase for the American and global video game industry, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has decided to close E3.”

“We know that the entire industry, both gamers and creators, are very passionate about E3. We share that passion. “We know that it is difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it is the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners,” said the manager.

Why did the ESA decide to close E3 forever?

In addition to the problems that the event suffered due to the pandemic and the difficulties in adapting to the digital format, Pierre-Louis stated that the industry’s business model has changed. Specifically, he said companies have a more direct relationship with consumers, so they can approach them in new ways.

From his perspective, the end of E3 is nothing more than proof that the industry has grown and is ready to explore other ways to reach large audiences. He stated that large companies will always be able to do their own presentations or partner with other events.

“That’s exciting for our industry and means it’s an opportunity for them to explore how to attract new audiences in different ways,” the manager concluded.

