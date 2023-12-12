This time, the official ESA statement from Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the association, leaves no room for doubt. What became the most important video game fair closes definitely “after more than two decades organizing an event that has served as a central showcase for the American and global video game industry.”

This news comes a few weeks after the cancellation of the 2023 edition that was going to take place between June 13 and 16 in Las Vegas, and which was finally going to be the first in-person meeting since 2019. But the The absence of giants such as Microsoft, Nintendo and Ubisoft, who confirmed that they would not attend the event shortly after its official announcement, caused March 30 of this year to be cancelled.

The beginning of the death of E3 begins, however, much further back, when Nintendo begins to do its ‘Direct’ in 2011, recorded events presenting new features without the need for an audience or press in person. It sounded almost like heresy, but it ended up being a visionary format in which the trends of recent years came together: In-person events were a sum of unsustainable expenses for media with increasingly fewer audiences and companies with increasingly fewer sales. And now, the internet allowed it.

At the gates of the pandemic that closed the entire world, in 2018, Sony announced that it was leaving E3 in the footsteps of Nintendo, and a large number of companies followed. And names like Geoff Keighley (former ESA collaborator) began to organize parallel events: Keighley himself, with the Game Awards and the Summer Game Fest, has become, in fact, the unofficial successor to E3, with all the good things. and the bad that that implies.

