It’s official: E3 will never return. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced that what was once the industry’s most important event is canceled forever and there are no plans for its return. It is very sad news for all video game fans, since this conference marked the childhood of many and left us with unforgettable moments.

This is why we decided to compile some of the most epic events of E3 from its creation in 1995 to its last edition in 2021. They are funny, impressive moments that made us a little embarrassed and that, in general, will be marked with great affection in the memory of millions of gamers.

E3 already rests next to the Pirate

Peter Moore and his love for tattoos

Xbox had memorable moments and others to forget during the more than 20 years of E3, but without a doubt one that is on the side of the formidable is that of Peter Moore, vice president of the company at that time, revealing the release date of Halo 2 He did not do it wearing a Master Chief suit or with an energy sword, but rather he rolled up his shirt and showed that on his bicep he had a tattoo with the game logo and the date November 9.

This technique drove the audience crazy, so Moore decided to apply it again a few years later. At the 2006 Xbox conference, the vice president confirmed that Grand Theft Auto IV would come to 360 by showing his other bicep, where he had the video game logo tattooed. Now we are left with the question of whether the tattoos were temporary…

Let’s see if he doesn’t have the entire Gears of War cast tattooed on his back

Kevin Butler steals the show

From 2009 to 2011, actor and comedian Jerry Lambert appeared in several PlayStation advertisements playing the role of Kevin Butler, a fictional company executive who humorously announced that the PS3 did everything and was the ideal console for young people. During Sony’s E3 2010 conference, Lambert surprised us by appearing in the role of Butler and delighted us with his performance.

5 minutes were enough to make us laugh a lot with a kind of parody of the conferences where the managers talk nicely to us so that we buy their product at all costs. Butler and another Sony worker talked about the PlayStation Move, but the actor’s comedy and routine made us even forget what they were presenting. Sadly, the character was scrapped and we never saw him again.

Miyamoto makes a fan cry

Millions of children love video games, hundreds of thousands want to dedicate themselves to developing them, hundreds fulfill their dream, but very few do it alongside their hero. This is the story of Davide Soliani, a Ubisoft developer who was fortunate enough to work alongside Shigeru Miyamoto on Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. At E3 2017, the Japanese creative presented the project and recognized the director’s work, which gave us a very emotional moment.

When Miyamoto named Soliani, the camera focused on him while he was in his seat with his eyes full of tears and very moved by Shigeru’s words and for having collaborated with him. Shortly after, they interviewed him and he commented that Mario has always accompanied him, and that having participated in one of his projects was magical and a dream come true.

In a world where conferences are filled with commercials and very basic announcements, we are grateful to have witnessed such an emotional and genuine moment.

We’re not crying, you’re crying!

Konami’s bear in 2010

We have a theory that Konami has made terrible creative decisions in recent years to make us forget what happened at their E3 conference in 2010. We think that makes sense, because it was the strangest thing we’ve ever seen. There was everything: a singing group, rappers, professional wrestlers hitting each other with machetes on stage, uncomfortable looks, incomprehensible speeches, technical problems and more.

The interactions between developers, translators, and attendees turn any of your worst high school presentations into TED Talk-worthy masterpieces. The worst thing is that titles like Castlevania: Harmony of Despair, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and Metal Gear Solid: Rising were presented, but no one remembers because the show looked like an episode of Impractical Jokers. A very uncomfortable one to watch.

Final Fantasy VII Remake es real

Until now, we have talked about pure situations more or less unrelated to video game announcements, and the thing is that at E3 so many unusual things happened that it is easy for us to forget the trailers, but we are going to change that. The trailer that we will always remember with great affection is that of Final Fantasy VII Remake, because, even though we dreamed about this rehash for years, we never saw it coming. In 2015 we saw the announcement of one of the best games in history with such amazing graphics that we even thought it was a movie.

Seeing Cloud, Sephiroth, Aerith and company with a more realistic and modern look than their original version was beautiful, and hearing their voices, not to mention. Although in all editions of E3 we saw several reveals that drove those present crazy, none come close to the noise that fans made when they saw the remake of Final Fantasy VII in 2015. We had to wait several years to play it, but it was worth it the sorrow.

Reggie introduces himself to the world

Reggie Fils-Aimé was one of the faces of Nintendo for more than 10 years, and his presentation was epic. Having done a tremendous job as vice president of VH1, Reggie became the president of Nintendo of America, and it was at E3 2004 when he first appeared under this command. At that moment we knew that this man was serious, because each of his words sounded very real and fascinating.

“I dedicate myself to kicking ass, I dedicate myself to making names and I dedicate myself to making games,” those were his first words, which undoubtedly delighted the attendees and the Nintendo fans who watched the conference in different parts of the world. Although there were a couple of epic and memorable revelations during his speech, Reggie’s sheer presence served to let us know that the future of the Big N was in good hands.

This is how I should have presented myself to my in-laws

Keanu Reeves took our breath away

The first trailer we saw of Cyberpunk 2077 was more than 10 years ago, and for a long time we didn’t know about it. In 2018 things changed because CD Projekt RED let us see more about the title. The progress was impressive, so there was very little that could increase the hype for its launch… or so we thought. At the 2019 Xbox conference we saw another trailer for the game, but it was the ending that left us stunned.

In the last seconds of this trailer, none other than the famous actor Keanu Reeves appeared, which made those present and gamers around the world scream like our mothers when they see Chayanne. The icing on the cake was that Reeves appeared on stage and every time he tried to speak a person from the audience interrupted him by shouting at him how much he loves him and how incredible he seems to him. This left us with the beautiful moment of “no, YOU are breathtaking” by Kaenu Reeves pointing to the audience.

PlayStation se papea a Xbox

The Xbox conference at E3 2013 was the worst possible presentation for its new console: the Xbox ONE. Some even say that the approach given to everything except its video games doomed the system for the rest of the generation. One of their most controversial points was that they said there would be limitations on playing used and borrowed titles, which made PlayStation smell blood and show no mercy.

When Sony had the turn to present its new console, it was carnage from the first moment. The first nail in the coffin was that they announced that the PlayStation 4 would cost $100 less than the Xbox ONE; then, that there would be no problem playing used titles; Lastly, the company made a tutorial to show how to lend games, which was an obvious mockery of Xbox. This gave a lot of advantage to the PS4 and doomed the fame of the ONE for a long time, perhaps forever…

$299

That wasn’t the first time PlayStation took a shot at a company at E3. During its first edition, back in 1995, SEGA presented its new console: the SEGA Saturn, and they promoted it as the future of gaming and as something unique and unmatched for only $399 USD. Soon, Sony, the new kids in the industry, presented the system with which they entered the gaming business.

Steve Race, president of Sony Interactive Entertainment at the time, simply came up and said “$299,” which made people clap and get excited. Everyone saw it as a moment where PlayStation, despite being new to the competition, was raising its hand to enter the console wars as a serious contender. For SEGA it was the beginning of the end in the hardware field.

The presentation of Twilight Princess with Miyamoto

Many people were disappointed with the first look at Wind Waker back in 2001, because they expected a realistic Zelda that took advantage of the power of the new generation, and instead they received one with a childish and cartoonish style. Although the final product was sublime, Nintendo listened to its fans, and decided that the next installment in the franchise would have a more serious and darker look. Thus, at E3 2004, they presented the long-awaited The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.

From the first second of the trailer, people applauded and welcomed the new style of the saga and, in general, were excited by everything they saw: a more mature Link, fights on horses, monsters that were genuinely scary and a new mysterious companion. The best thing was when, at the end of the trailer, Shigueru Miyamoto appeared with the Master Sword and the Hylian Shield in the most epic way possible, which ended in people completely surrendering to him.

A memorable E3 for Nintendo fans

Those were our 10 favorite moments from E3, although in general, the event left us with a lot that you will surely remember. Comment on what were for you the most memorable and favorite events of this expo that, sadly, will never return.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp