The Boeing 747 is without a doubt one of the most famous aircraft in the world. He is an icon of the aviation industry whose extraordinary qualities have guaranteed him to remain on the scene for more than fifty years. It is no coincidence that much of the prominence that accompanies this aircraft comes from its country of origin. The president of the United States has two Boeing 747-200B specially modified ones, which become Air Force One when he boards the plane.

But the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces is not the only senior official who can fly in special versions of this aircraft. The Secretary of Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the North American country also have access to Boeing 747-200s on certain occasions. We are talking about four militarized versions of the plane that are part of the National Airborne Operations Center, which helps guarantee the functioning of the Government in extreme situations.

A plane prepared to act in the event of a nuclear attack

The four units of the program are called E-4B, although unofficially they receive the name “Nighwatch” or “doomsday planes”. Certainly, this last name maintains a close relationship with its essence. One of the main missions of the fleet is to take action in cases of national emergency where the aforementioned Government positions are compromised on land. Here, the scenarios are diverse, but we can mention, for example, a nuclear attack.

In a situation of these characteristics, the E-4B fleet would be in charge of guaranteeing the operation of a mobile command and control center safely connected with different strategic branches of the government and military forces. From there, precisely, war orders from the leading weapons power could be executed, as well as coordinate actions with civilian members. “E-4B operations span all phases of the threat spectrum,” explains the United States Air Force.





As we can see, it is a military asset of vital importance. This version of the Boeing 747-200 has a command work area, a meeting room, a conference room, an operations team area, a communications area with advanced technology and even a recreation area. All of these areas translate into a sacrifice in the ability to carry passengers. While commercial versions can seat more than 600 people, this one has a limit of 112.





Improvements to the aircraft also include an electromagnetic pulse defense system, secure satellite communication paths and protection against the effects of a nuclear attack. The details in this section are secret, something that we have seen in much of military vehicles and technologies. One thing that is known is that at least one E-4B is operational 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The Air Force says the plane is ready to respond at a moment's notice if necessary.

Despite all these qualities, the United States is looking to renew its fleet of doomsday planes, but this task appears to be more difficult than expected. The details of the program are classified, but it was known that Boeing y Sierra Nevada They were racing to develop the next generation aircraft, however, Boeing pulled out after failing to agree on contract terms. As far as is known, the challenge now rests with a single defense contractor.

