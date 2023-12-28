If you want to enjoy more efficient, pleasant and simple home cleaning, having a broom-type vacuum cleaner can be a great success. And now in Media Markt you can take advantage of Dyson Days (until 9:00 in the morning on January 1) to get some of the brand's most outstanding models at the best price. Next, we are going to review some of the most tempting offers.

Dyson Gen5 Detect Absolute





We start by talking about the Dyson Gen5 Detect Absoluteone of the brand's best upright vacuum cleaners that offers top-level performance and that you can now find for about 849 euros thanks to a discount of 150 eurosthus leaving behind its RRP of 999 euros.

This wireless model has a Hyperdymium Motor that gives us a 280 AW suction power for quick and effective cleaning, plus a brush that projects a laser light to show us invisible dirt, 70 minutes of autonomy and an LCD screen. It also uses revolutionary DLSTM technology that automatically adjusts power based on surface area and a HEPA filter that captures 99.99% of microscopic particles.

Stick vacuum cleaner – Dyson Gen5 Detect™ Absolute, Power 280 W, With HEPA Filter, 70 min, Laser, Nickel

Dyson v15 Detect Fluffy





Another model to take into account during this campaign is the Dyson V15 Detect Fluffywhich currently has a discount of 194 euros on its usual 749 euros, leaving it at a tight 555 euros.

This upright vacuum cleaner offers us 240 AW suction power, an autonomy of up to 60 minutes, LCD screen, a Fluffy Optic brush with lighting and a total of 6 accessories to clean all types of corners. Without forgetting that it uses a acoustic sensor to measure and count particles aspirated during cleaning.

Broom Vacuum Cleaner – Dyson v15™ Detect Fluffy, Automatic Power 240, Accessory for Mattresses and Upholstery, 60 min, FluffyOptic Brush, Nickel

Dyson v11 Fluffy





A slightly cheaper model could be this Dyson v11 Fluffywhich despite having a recommended and usual price of 599 euros, you can currently add it to your shopping cart for about 459 euros, which is equivalent to a savings of 140 euros.

This vacuum cleaner has a 185 AW suction power, an autonomy of up to 60 minutes, three cleaning modes, a 0.76 liter tank and an approximate weight of 3 Kg to handle it with ease. To all this we must add that it includes a hygienic dirt emptying system y 5 accessories.

Broom Vacuum Cleaner – Dyson v11™ Fluffy, Power 185 W, Includes Accessory for Mattresses and Upholstery, Autonomy 60 min, Silver

Dyson v8





We continue to lower the price and another interesting option is this Dyson v8 for about 329 euros, since it has a recommended price of 399 euros and now has a discount of 70 euros.

This best-selling model incorporates an engine with 115W power y 40 minutes of autonomy, as well as a 0.54 liter capacity tank and a light weight of 2.63 Kg that allows us to use it as a handheld vacuum cleaner. It also has a Highly effective filtration that traps even allergens to breathe purer air.

Stick vacuum cleaner – Dyson v8™, Power 115 W, Autonomy 40 min, Nickel-cobalt-aluminum battery

Dyson v8 Motorhead





Finally, another more accessible option for all types of pockets is this one. Dyson v8 Motorheadwhich had been selling for about 329 euros and now with a discount it is only 269 euros, thus allowing us save 60 euros.

The maximum power of this lightweight Dyson bagless and cordless vacuum cleaner is 115 W and it is a excellent option for homes with pets, since its cylindrical brush with nylon bristles removes the deepest dirt and hair from our animals. In terms of autonomy, it offers us up to 40 minutes of use and comes with a Direct Drive brush, a corner brush and a multifunction accessory

Stick vacuum cleaner – Dyson v8™ Motorhead, Power 115 W, Includes Accessories, Autonomy 40 min, Nickel

