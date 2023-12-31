The Argentine looking for his first goal as a former player in the old stadium. Recovery was cautious. The data says that with him the Giallorossi achieved a much higher average score

Paulo Dybala will also be there in Turin against Juventus. And, barring any nasty last minute surprises, he will take the field from the 1st minute next to Lukaku, to try to score his first goal as an opponent in what has been his stadium for seven years. For Joya, the match against the Old Lady will never be a match like the others, first of all because – as long as he felt like an integral part of the Juventus project – he truly believed he could wear the black and white shirt practically for life. Now that the seasons under the Mole have abruptly turned into a thing of the past, the champion born in Laguna Larga is more intent than ever on leaving his mark in a match that could prove crucial for Roma in the race for a place in the Champions League .

Above all for this reason, in the last 10 days the attacker has followed a meticulous recovery program from the flexor injury, which allowed him to carry out the last four training sessions with the rest of the group despite, on a physical level, Paulo would have been able to respond to a possible call-up also for the match against Napoli. However, the medical history of the number 21 and above all the crucial role he plays in the balance of Mou's team convinced the Giallorossi medical staff to postpone his return to the field, trying to bring him back to top condition in view of the big match at the Stadium.

The reason for the precautions adopted by the Trigoria doctors can be explained by analyzing Roma's numbers with and without Dybala. In fact, with the Argentine on the pitch, Mou's team averages 1.91 points per game – the result of 6 wins, 3 draws and 2 defeats during the current season – in the 6 matches faced without Paulo, however, the men of Special One scored 2 wins, 1 draw and 3 defeats, lowering their average points to 1.16. In short, with Joya available Roma makes almost double. Therefore, by fielding Dybala as a starter, the chances of returning from Turin with a positive result increase exponentially. Mourinho is the first to know and, for this reason, he is determined to make him play from the start of the match.

