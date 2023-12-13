New tile for the Argentine. In the best case scenario he could return on January 7 against Atalanta. More optimism for Azmoun and Spinazzola

Role for Roma and above all for Paulo Dybala. The outcome of the instrumental tests carried out today by the Argentine had the effect of a cold shower for the entire Giallorossi universe: Joya suffered a muscle injury – the umpteenth in her career – to the flexor of her left thigh which will keep her in the pits for about three weeks. This means that José Mourinho’s number 21 will certainly miss the matches against Sheriff, Bologna, Napoli, Juventus and Cremonese in the Italian Cup. In the best case scenario, his return could take place on January 7 at the Olimpico for the match against Atalanta or the following week at San Siro against Milan.

azmoun and spinazzola

—

Better news comes instead from the checks carried out by Azmoun and Spinazzola. The Iranian, who came off during the match against Fiorentina due to a right calf problem, did not suffer any injuries and will be evaluated daily by the Roma medical staff. Currently the chances of seeing him among the squad for the match against Bologna are minimal, but Mourinho and his collaborators do not exclude the possibility of a quick recovery. Similar situation for Spinazzola, struggling with an overload in his right thigh: also in this case the player will be evaluated day by day in the hope of recovering it in view of the Dall’Ara match. An objective that is far from simple to achieve, but which they will try to achieve in Trigoria anyway.