The Argentine’s injuries continue: his match against Fiorentina lasted 25 minutes due to a flexor problem. Mou hopes to recover him at least for December 23rd, when Napoli arrive at the Olimpico

It’s not even news anymore. We are at the eighth stop in the last two seasons in the Giallorossi shirt. Paulo Dybala is not the greatest in physical integrity, for years his body has not allowed him to have that continuity of playing time which almost seems like a mirage. This year he had already stopped due to an adductor problem (19 days, from 26 August to 14 September) and an injury to the collateral ligament (26 days in total, from 8 October to 3 November). And we still haven’t reached the end of the calendar year.

Today, against Fiorentina he didn’t even stay on the pitch for 25 minutes, apparently due to a flexor problem (he touched the back of his left thigh). However, his grimace when leaving seemed more like disappointment than fear for another forced day of pit stops. The instrumental tests in the next few hours will indicate the recovery times, with Mou winking at the match against Napoli on 23 December: there, the Portuguese coach will definitely want to see Paulo on the pitch.