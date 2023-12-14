A24 has the perfect movie in the works for Dwayne Johnson to experience a bit of dramatic filmmaking, although he has been heavily involved in the development.

Many Hollywood celebrities are pigeonholed to the limit: Dwayne Johnson, for example, is a shark of action movies and, from time to time, family comedies; At most we can see it in catastrophic films, like San Andrés, but it can be encompassed as action filmnot dramatic.

This has caused the announcement of one of the actor's new projects to have caught the attention of the industry: and it is that The Rock has signed for the greatest reference in independent cinema, A24to star The Smashing Machineas reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is directed by the co-director of Rough diamonds, Ben Safdiewho developed the script with Dwayne Johnson himself.

In fact, that the actor Having an illustrious past in the world of wrestling makes him perfect for The Smashing Machine, since it is a biographical sports drama about a star from that world.

What is The Smashing Machine about?

Dwayne Johnson's dramatic film takes us to the mixed martial arts (MMA) circuit to delve into the career of Mark Kerrtwo-time UFC heavyweight champion.

Kerr already had a documentary on HBO Max that reviewed his career and, now, his story will make the leap to film with one of the perfect figures to embody it on the big screen.

The Smashing Machine may belong to an atypical genre for Dwayne Johnson in terms of narrative, but the theme of the film is more than perfect for actors like him, John Cena or Dave Bautistasince they know very well the world they must represent on screen.

We will be attentive to this next work of Dwayne Johnsonwhich has a myriad of future projects, such as returning to Fast & Furious or filming the sequel to Red Alert.