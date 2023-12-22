Dwayne Johnson y Chris Evans

Good news for the Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans film, since, even though it is from Amazon Prime Video, we will be able to see it in theaters.

Titled Red One, this action-comedy film set at Christmas has the added bonus of bringing together Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. So it will be very interesting to be able to see them together sharing the screen.

Red One, directed by Jake Kasdan, the man responsible for the recent Jumanji installments, is a Christmas blockbuster that has a great cast. Since apart from Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans we will also see JK Simmons playing an unforgettable Santa Claus, along with Lucy Liu and Bonnie Hunt.

What do we know about history?

Chris Evans will take on the role of Jack O'Malley, while Dwayne Johnson will play Callum Drift, although the plot is being kept under wraps for now. So we will have to wait for a trailer to come out and they give us the official synopsis to find out more details.

Red One, with a running time of 1 hour and 42 minutes, is presented as a possible starting point for a film franchise. Although to do so it must succeed at the box office or on Amazon Prime Video.

So mark November 15, 2024 in red, because that will be when we can see Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans together in the movies. Then, after its theatrical run, it will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The question is: Will people pay the entrance fee to see something that will arrive on streaming soon after? We'll have to wait almost a year to find out.

The curious thing is that the actor Jake Gyllenhaal and the director Doug Liman have tried to convince Amazon Prime Video that their film Road House, the remake of The Job: Hard (1989), would also reach theaters. But they didn't succeed, in this link you have all the details of the news.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.