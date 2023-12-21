Amazon MGM Studios already has a date for the film where the Christmas spirit will have a lot of muscle in 2024.

Although we have not yet addressed, in the strict sense of the word, Christmas 2023, the studios are working in the long term and are already thinking about the Christmas films that will land in the 2024 campaign. Amazon, for example, has a powerful bet with Red One.

This is the Christmas-themed action comedy starring Dwayne Johnson y a Chris Evansready to take the holiday spirit to a new level.

They accompany them in the delivery Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Liu, Nick Kroll, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Kristofer Hivju y Wesley Kimmel. However, none of the roles have been properly revealed, except for Simmons, who seems to be playing Santa Claus.

At the front of the film is Jake Kasdan, director of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level. The script is written by Chris Morgan (Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw).

Christmas duel in 2024 for Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans

Deadline reports that Amazon MGM Studios already has a release date for Red One in the 2024 Christmas campaign. It will be the November 15 when it begins its journey exclusively in theaters.

Possibly, this means that, at Christmas, the film makes its streaming debut in the catalog of Prime Videobut it is not something that has been confirmed from Amazon.

What does seem certain is that in 2024 we will have a cinematic duel between Christmas movies: in addition to Red One, on November 15 it will premiere The Best Christmas Pageant Everplus Robert De Niro's gangster movie Wise Guys.

Of course, the attractiveness of two stars like Dwayne Johnson y Chris Evans They make Red One an interesting candidate in the Thanksgiving release window and those weeks of the Christmas campaign.