After a career as a car designer in London, Niels van Roij thought it was time to do something different within the industry. He founded his own design house and focused on building custom carriages. Think of its shooting brake version of the Tesla Model S or the great Breadvan Hommage. Van Roij is now working on a Ferrari Testarossa with a targa roof. Or can we call him that?

The question is how much Ferrari likes Van Roij working on the Testarossa. In its press release, the coachbuilder does not once mention the words ‘Ferrari’ and ‘Testarossa’. The Dutchman calls the car ‘a 12-cylinder mid-engine sports car from 1987’ and ‘a two-door coupe that first graced the car world at the Paris Motor Show in 1984’. There is also no Ferrari logo anywhere to be seen.

Whatever the reason for that, we think the Ferrari Testarossa with targa roof is a cool thing. Apparently Van Roij is building this car for a British Ferrari fan living in Andorra. If you want to follow the construction process – Van Roij promises to share the entire targa conversion of ‘this 12-cylinder mid-engine sports car’ online.

Niels van Roij about the Ferrari Testarossa with targa roof

“This project is an example of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive design while paying tribute to the rich history of this iconic sports car,” says Van Roij of the new project. According to the designer, the driving experience of the Ferrari Testarossa is improved thanks to the targa roof. “Just listen to that V12,” he writes.