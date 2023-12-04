loading…

Israeli soldiers walk near an F-35 fighter jet after landing at Nevatim airbase in southern Israel, December 12, 2016. Photo/REUTERS/Amir Cohen

AMSTERDAM – A number of human rights groups (HAM) challenged the Dutch government in court. They argued that the Dutch government was involved in alleged violations of international law by Israel in Gaza by supplying spare parts for F-35 fighter jets.

The lawsuit, filed by Oxfam Novib, PAX and The Rights Forum, comes after Dutch newspapers reported the government allowed the shipment of the components even though Foreign Ministry (Kemlu) lawyers warned Israel was committing serious violations of humanitarian law.

Israel made the order for the spare parts after the October 7 attack by Hamas-led Palestinian fighters.

Sources told the NRC newspaper that Dutch officials feared the consequences they would face if they rejected the Israeli order.

The components, made by United States-based Lockheed Martin, are stored in warehouses in the Netherlands and then shipped to Israel and other countries.

“The government is allowing itself to be blackmailed by Israel and the US, at the expense of Palestinian lives,” stressed the Human Rights Forum (The Rights Forum).

Dutch authorities said last month that it was unclear whether the government had the authority to intervene in the delivery, which was part of a US-led operation supplying spare parts to all F-35 partners.

“Based on current information regarding the deployment of Israeli F-35s, it cannot be confirmed that the F-35s were involved in serious violations of the laws of humanitarian war,” the Dutch government said in a letter to parliament.

But Liesbeth Zegveld, the plaintiff’s human rights lawyer, said, “It is clear that these planes are being used over Gaza to carry out aerial bombardment and assist ground forces in Gaza at this time.”