Reijnders and Koopmeiners were teammates in Alkmaar, now they are rivals and their challenge could be decisive in the match in Bergamo. But the big match isn’t just about them

“Az a fact how and why” was the title of a RAI journalistic program in the seventies: boomer memories. Az is the name of the team from Alkmaar, a Dutch city surrounded by green countryside where Friesian cows graze. A placid place, also good for raising footballers. And Az Alkmaar has produced many excellent players in recent years, for example Teun Koopmeiners and Tijjani Reijnders, opponents today in Bergamo in Atalanta-Milan. The same age, born in 1998, they are midfielders who are not the same, but similar. They have been trained in total football, they know how to do everything and can cover every role and function in midfield, between midfield and attacking midfield. In their career they have only faced each other once, in the 2019-20 Dutch championship, when Reijnders was loaned by Az to Rkc Waalwijk. A match without history, Koopmeiners’ Az won 4-0. In recent years the Az method involves the use of algorithms and the Dutch club turned to Billy Beane, the baseball “mathematician”, the man who inspired the film starring Brad Pitt and who also collaborates with Milan. It is probable that Furlani and Moncada took Reijnders with the comfort of numbers and data, even if the qualities could be perceived with the naked eye. Koopmeiners seems more square to us, Reijnders more creative, but both move and play rationally. The prevalence of one over the other, assuming it occurs, can shift the axis of today’s match. So far Koopmeiners has had more of an impact in terms of goals, assists and opportunities created, but Reijnders’ Milan have 9 points more, a notable distance, so much so that today is a crucial turning point for Atalanta’s dreams of placing in the Champions League.