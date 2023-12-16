“I didn't think that the disease could ever take him away from us, for me he was invincible. Even at the end he conveyed strength and courage”

“And then there is Dusan, the gypsy…”. When Sinisa Mihajlovic listed the names of the five children he had with his wife Arianna he started with his splendid girls, the eldest Viktorija, then Virginia, the first son Miroslav, and when he arrived at Dusan he added the adjective which for him was a compliment, finally the house puppy Nicholas who is now 17 years old and 1.95m tall. Dusan has Sinisa's look, a model's physique and face, tough traits and a tender heart, like his father.