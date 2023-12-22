Suara.com – Sympathizers and volunteers for the presidential-vice presidential candidate pair number 3, Ganjar-Mahfud, applauded after hearing the vision and mission presented by Mahfud MD in the vice presidential debate, while watching together at the Cemara Media Center, Menteng, Central Jakarta.

The presenter, watching together, also commented on vice presidential candidate number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka after reading his vision and mission.

“I think the president (Jokowi) didn't know his son (Gibran),” said the presenter, at Medcwn Cemara, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023).

Hearing this provoked laughter from the sympathizers and volunteers who took part in watching together.

Muhaimin Iskandar and Mahfud MD when presenting their vision and mission and work program in the vice presidential debate at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) Hall, Senayan, Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023). (Youtube KPU RI)

Not only Gibran, who received attention from the host of the joint viewing event. Vice presidential candidate number 1, Muhaimin Iskandar is also in the spotlight.

“It looks like a text book, so there's not enough time,” he concluded.

It is known that the Cawapres debate was held at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) Hall, Senayan, Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023). The debate starts at 19.00 WIB.

Muhaimin Iskandar, Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Mahfud MD will debate on the themes of people's economy, digital economy, finance, tax investment, trade, APBN/APBD management, infrastructure and urban areas.

KPU Chairman Hasyim Asyari confirmed that no changes would be applied to the Cawapres debate this time from the previous debate.

The Anies-Muhaimin pair is serial number 1, Prabowo-Gibran is serial number 2, and Ganjar-Mahfud is serial number 3 when determining the serial numbers of the 2024 presidential and vice presidential candidates at the KPU Building, Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Galih Pradipta)

It's just that in this debate, the KPU provided a podium and stationery for each vice presidential candidate.

The vice presidential debate was divided into six segments. The first segment is the delivery of the vision and mission of the work program of each vice presidential candidate.

Then for the second and third segments, questions from the panelists were asked by the moderator.

In the fourth and fifth segments, each vice presidential candidate had the opportunity to ask each vice presidential candidate.

The final segment is the closing statement from each vice presidential candidate.