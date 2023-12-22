Suara.com – Vice presidential candidate number 3, Mahfud MD, suddenly changed his clothes during the 2024 presidential election vice presidential debate, at the JCC, Jakarta, Friday (22/12/2023).

Based on monitoring by Suara.com, initially throughout the debate Mahfud wore traditional clothes from Madura, East Java.

This outfit was even worn when he left for the debate arena together with his presidential candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, who wore traditional clothing from Rote, NTT.

However, suddenly after the break the debate entered the fourth or final segment of the debate, Mahfud's appearance changed.

The Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs was seen wearing a pink shirt with Test Bag written on his chest.

It is not yet known why Mahfud changed his appearance at the end of the debate segment. He also took the opportunity to give a closed statement. With the appearance of slightly sweaty hair.

This time the vice presidential debate raised the themes of people's economy, digital economy, finance, tax investment, trade, APBN/APBD management, infrastructure and urban areas.

Vice presidential candidate number 1 Muhaimin Iskandar (left) conveys his ideas witnessed by vice presidential candidate number 2 Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center) and vice presidential candidate number 3 Mahfud MD (right) during the 2024 Election vice presidential candidate debate at the JCC, Jakarta, Friday (22/ 12/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Akbar Nugroho Gumay).

The moderators of the Cawapres debate this time are Alfito Deannova and Liviana Cherlisa.

Previously, KPU Chairman Hasyim Asyari confirmed that no changes would be applied to the vice presidential debate this time from the previous debate. It's just that in this debate, the KPU provided a podium and stationery for each vice presidential candidate.

The vice presidential debate was divided into six segments. The first segment is the delivery of the vision and mission of the work program of each vice presidential candidate.

Then for the second and third segments, questions from the panelists were asked by the moderator.

In the fourth and fifth segments, each vice presidential candidate had the opportunity to ask each vice presidential candidate.

The final segment is the closing statement from each vice presidential candidate.