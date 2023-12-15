A new comic book saga takes the Dune universe to another level

In the vast universe of science fiction, few sagas have captured the collective imagination like Dune. Now, in a reveal that will leave fans on the edge of their seats, BOOM! Studios announces Corrino House, a limited comic series that promises to take us back to the intriguing sands of Arrakis.

A first-class creative team

The series, scheduled to launch in March 2024, is a collaboration between writers Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, along with artist Simone Ragazzoni, colorist Dan Jackson and lyricist Ed Dukeshire. With main covers by Raymond Swanland and variants by Veronica Fish and Rebeca Puebla, this project is shaping up to be an unforgettable visual odyssey.

House Corrino isn't just a new addition to the Dune canon; is the culmination of Herbert and Anderson's House Trilogy. Following in the footsteps of House Atreides (1999) and House Harkonnen (2000), this final installment promises to be a narrative spectacle, offering a closer look at the conflicts between beloved characters and ruthless villains.

The roots of a saga

Based on the 2001 novel of the same name, the Corrino house is positioned as a key piece in the puzzle of the Dune universe. BOOM! He has already adapted the first two novels of the trilogy with great success, and now, with the Corrino house, they are preparing to complete the triptych in a spectacular way.

Along with Anderson, Brian Herbert has written no less than 17 novels in the expanded Dune universe, based on the six original Dune novels written by his late father, Frank Herbert. His work has been fundamental to expanding and deepening the legacy of one of the most beloved sagas in science fiction.

The official synopsis

BOOM! offers a synopsis that anticipates a complex narrative: House Corrino, formerly the deadliest House in the universe known as the Imperial family, establishes the final pieces that lead to the events of Dune and the fall of House Atreides. As conflicts escalate between the Fremen and House Harkonnen on Arrakis, the Bene Gesserit closely monitors Jessica's pregnancy, and House Atreides participates in the plan to seal Ix's fate.

Herbert and Anderson expressed their excitement at reaching the grand finale of this trilogy. After years of working with BOOM! and its artists to develop the visual interpretation of their trilogy, the Corrino house represents the culmination of a monumental project.

Simone Ragazzoni: A fan turned creator

Ragazzoni, who has been a fan of Dune since childhood, expresses his excitement at being part of this project. For him, working at the Corrino house is a dream come true, an opportunity to immerse himself in the world he always admired.

Shantel LaRocque, senior editor at BOOM!, highlights the importance of the Corrino house as the final days leading up to the tragic events of Dune. This comic not only continues a story, but also sets up the latest moves in the power play of this universe.

The ever-expanding Dune franchise

The launch of the Corrino house coincides with an exciting time for Dune fans. In March 2024, Dune: Part Two, directed by Denis Villeneuve, which adapts the second half of the original 1965 novel, will also be released. In addition, a third film based on Dune Messiah (1969) and a series are rumored to be in production. spin-off/prequel, Dune: Prophecy, based on the 2012 novel Sisterhood of Dune.

The Corrino house goes on sale in March 2024 from BOOM! Studios. With this release, Dune fans have an unmissable date with history, where secrets will be revealed and destinies will be defined in the vast, sandy universe of Arrakis.