The war will be intense in Dune 2, at least, that is what the new trailer for the most anticipated science fiction film of 2024 shows us.

A new trailer for Dune 2 has just landed and brings with it a storm of epic scenes and explosive moments. Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, rises as a leader, taking up arms against the fearsome Harkonnen and embracing his destiny as the iconic Fremen messiah, Muad'Dib.

But the danger is not limited to the Harkonnens, as the Emperor, played by Christopher Walken, deploys an ace up his sleeve: Feyd Rautha, a ferocious and sadistic assassin played by Austin Butler, who becomes a formidable challenge for Paul and his fight for freedom.

The adaptation seems to bring intriguing twists, especially in the origin of Feyd Rautha, deviating slightly from Frank Herbert's original novel.

The trailer dazzles with new images and action-packed settings, raising expectations for this next and challenging chapter in the saga. The battle for control and destiny of Arrakis is about to explode into a visual spectacle like no other.

Here we leave you the trailer.

Official Synopsis: Dune 2 will explore the mythical journey of Paul Atreides as he joins Chani and the Fremen while waging a war of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he strives to avoid a terrible future that only he can foresee.

Dune 2 2024

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, it has a great cast led by Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Jessica Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen and Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam.

Dune 2 will be released on March 15, 2024. Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.