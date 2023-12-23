loading…

With Yemen's Houthi incessant attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, Israel's Eilat port business was devastated with activity dropping by 85 percent. Photo/Palestine Chronicle

TEL AVIV – Yemen's Houthi group's incessant drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea have put Eilat port in business Israel destroyed with a decrease in activity of up to 85 percent.

The Houthi group, which is playing an increasing role in conflicts in the Middle East, has also fired drones and missiles into Israeli territory in a campaign they say aims to support Palestinians in the Gaza war.

Eilat, which primarily handles car imports and exports of potash originating from the Dead Sea, pales in size compared with Israel's Mediterranean ports of Haifa and Ashdod which handle most of the country's trade.

But Eilat, located adjacent to Jordan's only coastal access point at Aqaba, offers Israel a gateway to the East without the need to pass through the Suez Canal.

The port was one of the first to be affected when shipping companies rerouted ships to avoid the Red Sea after Yemen's Houthi group disrupted the main trade route through the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

“Without this route, you close the main shipping artery to Eilat Port. Therefore, we lose 85% of total activity,” said Eilat Port CEO Gideon Golber to the Reuters news agency, which was reported on Saturday (23/12/2023).

The United States has since announced the creation of a coalition of multinational security initiatives to protect the vital shipping lane.

“We still have a small number of ships to export potash, but I am sure that with destinations in the Far East they will no longer travel in that direction. So that will also go down,” said Golber.

“Unfortunately, if this continues, we will reach a situation of no ships in the Port of Eilat.”

This alternative route involves sailing around the southern tip of Africa, extending the journey to the Mediterranean by two to three weeks and adding additional costs, Israeli officials said.