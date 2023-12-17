Today is a great day for a family outing to the movies and everyone can enjoy the story of the animated film Ducks!which is one of the movie premieres of the week perfect for the family.

Ducks!. ESPECIAL/ UNIVERSAL PICTURES-ILLUMINATION.

The plot focuses on the Mallard family who is a bit stagnant. While the father, Mack, is content to keep his family safe by swimming around their New England pond forever, the mother, Pam, is eager to change things up and teach her children—the teenager Dax and the little Gwen—the whole world.

Ducks!. ESPECIAL/ UNIVERSAL PICTURES-ILLUMINATION.

After a family of migratory ducks descends on their pond and tells exciting stories of faraway places, Pam convinces Mack to embark on a family trip, passing through New York, to tropical Jamaica..

Ducks!. ESPECIAL/ UNIVERSAL PICTURES-ILLUMINATION.

When the Mallard family heads south for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly fail. The experience will inspire you to broaden your horizons, open up to new friends, and achieve more than you ever thought possible.while learning more about others—and themselves—than they ever imagined.

Ducks!

(Migration)

Benjamin Renner.

With the voices of Alfonso Herrera, Fernanda Castillo, Humberto Velez.

France-United States, 2023.

XM

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions