Balanced challenge at Castellani decided by Banda’s goal (but what a mistake Berisha) and Rafia’s own goal. Final unsuccessful siege by the hosts

Matteo Pierelli

11 December 2023 (change at 8.29pm) – MILAN

A goal for each side and everyone happy. Two more or less random goals decide the match at the Castellani-Computer Gross Arena. Lecce sulked in the 64th minute with Banda surprising a far from flawless Berisha (ball between the legs); Empoli responded after seven minutes thanks to an unfortunate own goal by Rafia who deflected Cambiaghi’s cross destined for the middle of the area. So both teams take a small step forward while waiting for better times. The Tuscans bring home the second draw in a row and settle in fourth from last place, the Apulians on the other hand, with the fourth consecutive draw, still postpone the appointment with the victory but the ranking remains comforting. Before the eyes of Paolo Maldini (in the stands with his wife Adriana to see his son Daniel, who however remained on the bench) we saw a hard-fought and heated match, especially in the second half.

chess game

—

Andreazzoli starts with Simone Bastoni in place of Cacace and Kovalenko as midfielder. For the rest, the lineup was confirmed with the return of Cancellieri from the first minute. On the other hand, D’Aversa’s new addition is Piccoli as center forward in place of Krstovic who this time goes to the bench. The start, like the entire first half, is very tactical: the teams study each other and are careful not to give away any space. After seven minutes the first ring: nice header from Pongracic, Berisha saves himself in the corner. Shortly afterwards Empoli responds with Cancellieri who however misses the right moment to shoot. Then, in the 18th minute, Piccoli narrowly lifts Dorgu’s pass on the left. But Empoli had the best chance of the first half: Cambiaghi stole the ball from Dorgu and flew towards the opponent’s goal, but his diagonal right-footed shot was central and was blocked for a corner by Falcone. At the end of the first half Andreazzoli lost two men to injury: first Caputo, then Bereszynski. In their place Shpendi and Ebuehi.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

question and answer

—

The music doesn’t change at the beginning of the second half with Empoli trying to break through centrally: Grassi tries twice from far away, but Falcone always keeps good guard. Nothing much happens until Banda in the 64th minute invents a long-range shot on which Berisha is incredibly surprised: he passes the ball between his legs. The goal seems to definitively direct the match towards the Salento team, but Empoli manages to remedy it after seven minutes: Cambiaghi’s cross deflected by Rafia which becomes uncatchable for Falcone. Andreazzoli’s team takes courage and even comes close to winning with Luperto, who is again opposed by Falcone. Empoli tries until the end, but Lecce manages to save their skin.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED