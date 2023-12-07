Did you think you’d seen them all? But no, because Duck Detective: The Secret Salami will drag us into the middle of a conspiracy with some disappeared sausages in the centre. Who will have to solve the mystery? A recently divorced and penniless detective duck (obviously).

The graphic adventure by Happy Broccoli Games takes inspiration from the style of Aggretsuko and the gameplay of Return of the Obra Dinn to deliver a compact investigative experience. The developers speak of a duration of approximately ninety minutes, during which it will be necessary to interrogate suspects, collect evidence and unravel a skein that appears very tangled from the start.

Duck Detective: The Secret Salami sarà available on PC via Steam during 2024.

