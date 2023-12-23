Born from a rib of the Panigale V4, the Streetfighter V4 represents the redemption for all super sports cars – of all brands – remained unsold in the last 15 years. Because if on the one hand the faired ones with clip-on handlebars are selling less and less, their stripped counterparts with high and wide handlebars continue to have a great charm on modern geeks, elderly and otherwise.. If there was a motorcycle fight club, she would be one of the main protagonists to beat. And not only for the simple and cold numbers reported on the technical sheet which underline how powerful the desmodromic V4 is (33 HP more than the bitter rival Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 and 28 on the KTM 1290 Super Duke), but even more so for that which it has demonstrated in its four years of life among the curves of any mountain pass, if not also among the curbs of motorbike tracks.

In our 2020 comparison, he showed what he's made of on the roads of the Emilia-Romagna Apennines, showing off his muscles, even with a certain arrogance. Despite the nudity and the pointed face, the Streetfighter V4 just can't hide the close relationship with its supersport cousin the Panigale V4. It has the aluminum monocoque frame in common with this one sculptural four-cylinder 90° V with load-bearing function which here produces 208 HP (153 kW) at 12,750 rpm, consistent with the strong image typical of the Streetfighter V4, while the electronics are those of the hyper sports car but adapted for road use. The swingarm is only slightly longer. There are many acronyms on the instrument panel: ABS and traction control (DCT Evo) of the Cornering type (they also work when the bike is inclined, ed.), skid control (DSC), anti-wheelie (DWC), launch control (DLC, which on the road is of no use but having it is a pleasure), bidirectional electro-assisted gearbox (DQS), engine braking control (EBC) and electronic suspension (DES, on the S version) are just some of the items that can be set to your liking or used like this as mother Ducati has set them in the various riding modes. Which, as they are, work very well for the vast majority of users, be they road or track riders.

Yes, because the Streetfighter is a hyper-sophisticated object, with a prohibitive price when new (22,990 euros fc) which becomes democratised once it enters the second-hand market, although 15,000-16,000 euros for a my 2022 is still a lot of money for a a bike that has practically nothing versatile about it. Like supercars (ah, you know there's also a Lamborghini version, right?) the Bolognese supernaked is a “meaningless” object, the pinnacle of technique, technology and aerodynamics (its biplane winglets are not aesthetic, they really work) and, precisely for this reason, an object of pure hedonistic if not also narcissistic desire. As the owners themselves “report” online, the ergonomics of the seat impose a lot of load on the wrists and arms, the saddle is padded just enough to be able to define it as such, the protection from the air is equal to zero (if not even “sub-zero”). ”), fuel consumption is notable (among other things, the tank is also not very large…) and, finally, the rear bank of cylinders emits photonic heat right where the sun doesn't shine, perceivable even when you turn in high altitude. The problem is that for this the system which, when stationary, when the engine operating temperature exceeds 75°, disables the rear cylinders, is not enough. To reduce the heat, the entire exhaust should be replaced with a non-approved one.

Having said that, the defects listed are mostly flaws that are part of the package of a bike that is more of a sports bike than a naked, compensated by excellent mechanical reliability: if we exclude the recall relating to the flywheel due to a wrong batch produced by the supplier, we can say that with the Streetfighter the mechanic is only seen during servicing (every 12,000 km). As always, we recommend carrying out these at authorized dealers and workshops, not only to validate the warranty (in case you purchase a new example) but also to have an exhaustive pedigree on all the work that has been carried out on your used vehicle. chosen, from coupons to possible accidents. Keep in mind that for modern motorcycles it is no longer enough to replace oil and spark plugs, because the electronics are increasingly sophisticated and manufacturers often make updates in this area without the owner being aware of them; small adjustments that smooth out small defects such as, for example, a lack of fluidity in the quickshifter changes or an optimization of the start-up. This explains why, sometimes, when you collect the motorbike after a service, it seems to have something different. And this is why we insist on the fact that maintenance must be carried out at official and authorized workshops.