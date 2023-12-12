At dealers, services and Ducati points participating in the initiative and for all motorbikes registered from 1 January 2011, ordinary and extraordinary maintenance interventions provide a saving of 20% on Ducati spare parts.

December 12, 2023

From 11 December 2023 until 10 March 2024 Ducati activates a network of dealers, services and Ducati points participating in the initiative advantageous promotional campaign for all owners of Ducati motorcycles registered from 1 January 2011. The campaign provides the possibility of carrying out ordinary and extraordinary maintenance interventions, taking advantage of a 20% reduction on the price of original spare parts.

For the occasion, Ducatisti will be able to take advantage of a check on the state of wear of their tires and be advised on the most suitable Pirelli tread for their bike.

By joining the promotion, the Ducatista will also be able to take advantage of one year’s benefits if they do not have it ACI-Global roadside assistance to be able to travel in Europe, in the company of your Ducati, in complete tranquility.

The initiative is promoted with the support of the Ducati assistance network through the participating Services and Points and is subject to a limited quantity with regards to the activation of roadside assistance.

There are numerous original Ducati spare parts on which it will be possible to enjoy the advantage provided by the initiative, and in detail:

-Ordinary maintenance: oil filter, air filter, spark plugs, timing belts, fork oil, brake oil.

-Extraordinary maintenance: brake pads, brake discs, final transmission kit, fork oil seals, clutch disc set

More information on each individual promotion can be obtained from today, 11 December 2023, by visiting the website www.ducati.it.