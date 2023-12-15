On the occasion of the “Champions in celebration” event, organized by the Borgo Panigale manufacturer to celebrate the successes in MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport achieved in the season just ended, the five exclusive collectible Panigales, inspired by the DesmosediciGP of Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi, the Panigale V4 R of Álvaro Bautista and the Panigale V2 of Nicolò Bulega. The Panigale V4s dedicated to Bagnaia and Bautista they reflect the yellow livery with which the two champions raced at the Misano Grands Prixcelebrating an iconic color in Ducati history.

Every single example of the series will be made unique from the pilot's own handwritten autograph on the tank, then protected with a layer of transparent varnish. The five replicas celebrate the number of examples of the pilots to whom they are dedicated, with Pecco Bagnaia's 63, Álvaro Bautista's 19, Jorge Martín's 89, Marco Bezzecchi's 72 and Nicolò Bulega's 11.

The four Panigale V4s are based on the “S” version, and are enriched by various Ducati Performance components. The technical equipment consists, among other things, of dry clutch STM-EVO SBK nine disc e Akrapovič approved silencer, 2 kg lighter than the standard one on the Panigale V4. The Brembo braking system features Stylema® R calipers and MCS master cylinder with remote adjuster. The adjustable footrests are Rizoma machined from solid aluminium. The plexiglas is in the racing version.