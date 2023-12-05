Among the new features of the Touring line, Ducati presents the helmet Strada Tour V5, with SFL (SuperFiber Laminate) shell and patented EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) internal shell with differentiated densities, as well as Hyper Ridge reinforcement ribs that surround the bottom of the shell. It features Facial Contour System (FCS).

The Tour C5 glovesdeveloped by Held, integrate the Ducati product offering dedicated to touring use: the 2 in 1 technology guarantees two modes of use based on the weather conditions.

The D-Attitude V2 helmet and the Flow C5 jacket are among the main innovations presented for the Urban line. The D-Attitude V2 helmet has a rigid outer shell and a patented differentiated density EPS inner shell. The Flow C5 jacket, designed by Drudi Performance with red and black color blocks and available in men’s and women’s versions, is designed for summer use and in warmer climates; it is ventilated and equipped with a detachable H2Out rainproof and windproof membrane.

The Sport line, with the 2024 collection, is enriched with i caschi Ducati Theme V2 e D-Rider V2, both designed by Drudi Performance with finishes and color blocking to match the rest of the pieces in the collection. The Black Rider C2 jacket, designed by Drudi Performance, has Warrior Lite protectors on the shoulders and elbows and is made of natural grain cowhide with water-repellent PU (polyurethane) treatment and Flex Tenax. The Speed ​​Evo WP C2 boots, developed in collaboration with Alpinestars, are suitable for both road and track use, are water and abrasion resistant and are in line with the latest certification regulations.

Ducati also offers a wide Sportswear range: sweatshirts, men’s and women’s softshells, rain jackets, down jackets, caps, merchandising and many other new products.

The latest Ducati Apparel products are available from the company’s dealer network in Borgo Panigale or on Shop.Ducati.com.