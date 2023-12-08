The Scarab Green color, used throughout the bodywork, is rich in metallic shades and is dedicated exclusively to this version, as is the choice of the different components. The forged rims, designed specifically for this model, recall the shapes of those of the car and are painted in Dark Titanium Satin. The side air intakes and the triangular rear extractors then refer to the corresponding elements of the car, as does the front of the motorbike which recalls the ribs of the bonnet. A touch of style, which takes advantage of the carbon fiber as a material for the creation of various parts of the superstructures (fenders, headlight covers, engine covers, exhaust and radiator, conveyors, tip, side panels, tail). The rider’s solo seatin Alcantara, it is inspired by the interior of the car, revealing the red fabric underneath with a texture similar to that of the Batur seats, showing off the Bentley logo on the rear cushion. Among the changes to the standard model also the dual outlet exhaust, which has been redesigned to harmonize with the lines of the Diavel for Bentley.

Like all collectible Ducatis, the Diavel for Bentley will be delivered to lucky owners with the certificate of authenticity, the passenger seat, an alternative rider seat and the motorcycle cover. The name of the model and the progressive number of the specimen are shown on a plate inserted in the carbon fiber cover of the vertical head,