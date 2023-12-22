Pecco Bagnaia exposes himself on Marc Marquez

Among the main protagonists of 'Campioni in Festa', an event staged on Friday 15 December at the Unipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno (Bologna) to celebrate Ducati's sporting successes, Pecco Bagnaia also spoke about those who have just climbed onto the Desmosedici in post-season testing and will make his racing debut on the Team Gresini bike in 2024: Marc Marquez.

“Marquez will be very fast and will be an extra opponent” said Bagnaia, who expects the Catalan to be immediately competitive on the new bike. “He's on the best bike there is, but also for this reason he won't be the only one. rival” he then underlined, recalling that Ducati will serve, in addition to the official team, three other teams (Pramac, Gresini and VR46).

More generally, Bagnaia then spoke about the season just ended and the prospects for next year: “It would not have been easy to accept losing the World Championship – he said, speaking of the battle until the last race with Jorge Martin -. Last year it was very different, because at a certain point it seemed impossible to catch up, given the gap that had accumulated.”

It will also be the second year with sprint races on all race weekends: “Actually, as far as I'm concerned, I have always preferred the Sunday races, moreover since Barcelona the sprint races had become more complicated for us. But we aim to obtain great results next season too. However, I'm not thinking about 2024 yet, I'm relaxing these days.”