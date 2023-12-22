Ducati, Nicolò Bulega has found his smile again

The 2023 Supersport world champion Nicolò Bulega spoke to Sportal.it on the sidelines of Ducati's 'Campioni in Festa' event. “World champion? It's a nice word, I'm very happy, it was definitely a fantastic year, full of emotions. We won 16 races and then we did it with the company which is now dominating everywhere anyway… I'm really happy and proud to be a small part of this puzzle.”

“When I signed with this team two years ago now, our goal was to win the world championship – he added -, and when these things happen, you still reach your goals immediately, in two years, so it's certainly wonderful and we're getting there enjoying this moment very much.”

In Ducati Bulega was reborn: “After the difficult years in Moto2 I found a team that gave me back a bit of a smile and the pleasure of having fun on the motorbike because before I struggled a little more, instead they gave me a big boost I've managed to overcome my dark moment a bit and so I thank them and then next year I'll race in Superbike, so I'll try to have even more fun.”

“Winning the Supersport world championship and then moving to Superbike in the official Ducati team, Alvaro's teammate, already twice world champion, is certainly a great satisfaction and I will try to exploit this opportunity 200%” concluded Bulega.