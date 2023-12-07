In the recent history of the brand, the name Ducati has very rarely been combined with the idea of ​​a single-cylinder engine. The last time was at the Supermono, built during the nineties. Today everything changes. Almost coinciding with the announcement of the new adventure in the world of cross, which will necessarily involve the use of a single-cylinder, Borgo Panigale presents the Hypermotard 698 Mono, a road supermotard built from scratch, equipped with a single-cylinder engine. The latter is called Superquadro Mono and is partly derived from the Superquadro twin-cylinder that powered the Panigale 1299. It is a very “pushed” engine and 100% faithful to Ducati’s racing DNA.

It is powered by an elliptical ride-by-wire throttle body, has double overhead camshaft distribution with desmodromic valve control, titanium intake valves, 116 mm bore, 62.4 mm stroke (659 cc displacement), slipper clutch , 6-speed gearbox. Esprime 77,5 CV a 9.750 giri/min e 63 Nm a 8.000 giri/min, It has a maximum rotation speed of 10,250 rpm and a load-bearing function: the base supports the beautiful double-sided aluminum swingarm and, together with the head, supports a part of the frame made up of a steel trellis structure. This layout helps keep the weight down, which is actually low: 160 kg with a full tank (the tank is 12 litres). The rest of the chassis is mouth-watering: 17″ aluminum rims (the original equipment tires are Pirelli Diablo Rosso 4 in size 120/70 – 160/60), fully adjustable suspension (in front there is a Marzocchi fork with 45 mm diameter stanchions, behind a Sachs “mono” operated through a linkage), 330 mm front disc with aluminum flange and Brembo M4.32 caliper.

The electronics are complete (there is an inertial platform), through which Ducati ensures that less experienced riders can perform acrobatic maneuvers such as wheelies and oversteer when entering corners. The ABS has two modes of the four total dedicated to learning the technique, the wheelie control has one (but optional). There is also traction control, help for rolling starts, engine braking control and three power output maps. All these systems are grouped and coordinated by four driving modes. It is already on sale. Two versions: standard (13,140 euros indicative cim) and RVE (1,000 euros more) which has dedicated coloring and bidirectional electronic gearbox. It is also available in A2 version.

PRICE: 13,140 euros indicative cim

AVAILABILITY: on sale