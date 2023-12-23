Important change in the Borgo Panigale framework.

Ducati Corse towards a new sporting director. Paolo Ciabatti will in fact abandon the role he held between 2013 and 2023 to take on a new important role for the Emilian company. Which, however, in the meantime has already taken steps to identify the name of the person who will replace him in reference to MotoGP activities and beyond. This is Mauro Grassilli.

Already responsible for marketing and sponsorships of Ducati Corse, Grassilli will become Sports Director, Marketing and Communications of Ducati Corse from next season. His direct point of reference will therefore be Gigi Dall'Igna, who is General Manager of the Borgo Panigale company. Regarding Ciabatti, however, he will be at the center of a new company project.

Ducati has in fact decided to set up an Off-Road Division, which in the coming years will see participation in the MXGP World Championship and the AMA Supercross Championship. This program will be entrusted to Ciabatti, appointed General Director of the Borgo Panigale Off-Road. In his new role he will report directly to the CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, Claudio Domenicali.