Motorcyclists and aspiring motorcyclists will find professionalism and impeccable services at Ducati Milano, focused on the real needs and passions of each one. We went to visit them to find out about the initiatives that will inaugurate 2024.

Hi Fabio, it's always a pleasure to come and visit you. What happens at the dealership when temperatures drop?

In recent years we have been noticing that the seasonality in the sale of motorbikes is no longer so clear, so winter is also an excellent time to buy a vehicle, both for those who want a new motorbike and for those who are on the hunt for a used one. in perfect condition. Furthermore, in this period, enthusiasts, as well as the Ducati Milano team, are already anxiously awaiting the Ducati motorcycles from the 2024 range. Furthermore, our workshops are

in the midst of activity, because in these months many services are carried out.

Here, let's talk about maintenance. How important is it to take care of your motorcycle?

This is an aspect that should absolutely not be taken lightly. Regular maintenance is essential to keep the motorbike in excellent condition, and to always guarantee the maximum possible safety during use and in all riding conditions. Constant control of the components allows you to travel with peace of mind, without the worry that faults or unexpected events may occur. All this is even more important if we think that low temperatures risk worsening the condition of the roads. The diehards who don't give up a motorbike ride even when it's freezing know this well, and who are the first to request our intervention.

Do you offer advantageous maintenance packages to Ducati customers?

Absolutely yes. Ducati Milano adheres to the official Ducati initiative specifically designed to encourage and facilitate the execution of all the checks necessary for safe driving. Starting from 11 December and until 10 March, we are offering the Ducati Seasonal Check-up formula, which includes all checks and ordinary and extraordinary maintenance interventions on the motorbike. We are therefore talking about oil filter, air filter, spark plugs, timing belts, fork oil, brake oil, brake pads, brake discs, final drive kit, etc. Where necessary, our mechanics only fit original spare parts, approved by the parent company. In this case, the Ducati Seasonal Check-up formula allows you to take advantage of a 20% discount on spare parts, a considerable saving.

In short, there are really good reasons to make sure you have a motorcycle in perfect condition.

And that's not all. To thank those who rely on the experience of our mechanics, we also give away Ducati roadside assistance to those who still don't have it.

How do you join the initiative?

Simply contact us and book a coupon. Our operators will take care of the rest. The promotion is valid on all Ducati motorcycles registered in Italy starting from 1 January 2011. You can contact both of our stores until 10 March. To book the coupon, Ducatisti can contact us by phone or by filling out the form on our website.

The Ducati Milano Staff awaits you in Viale Italia 476 in Sesto San Giovanni, and in Via Marcellino Ammiano 1 in Milan.