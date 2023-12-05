Ducati, Jorge Lorenzo bets on Marc Marquez: “He wins”

Former Ducati and Honda rider Jorge Lorenzo spoke to As on the 2024 MotoGP season: according to the Majorcan, Marc Marquez, who has just arrived in Ducati, is the big favorite for the final victory: “Marc had to give up a contract that has never been seen and will never be seen again in the history of MotoGP, but if I had to bet, I would bet on him to win the championship.”

“If his brother Alex managed to do what he did this year, why shouldn’t Marc be able to win many races,” asked Jorge Lorenzo. “I think meeting many younger riders who have known Ducati for a long time won’t be easy, but if he doesn’t have bad luck…”, are the words reported by Gpone.

In Honda the situation will not be simple: “They will have to have patience, and little by little put the pieces together to return to having a competitive bike-rider combination. At the moment Ducati has the best bikes and riders and it will be difficult to manage to beat them”

Luca Marini will replace Marc Marquez: Honda got there after a long search. “I understand the fear of any rider in getting on a bike like this. It’s a bike that is a double-edged sword, very, very sharp. Marini’s choice is curious, considering the way in which Valentino closed his relationship with Honda in 2003… Rossi, however, had posted a photo of his period at HRC on Instagram, as if to indicate that something was already developing.”