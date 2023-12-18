The Ducati Motocross is finally about to be revealed. The announcement was made in Bologna during the event at the Unipol Arena. That's when they will unveil the new project

December 18, 2023

One of the news that caused the most sensation in 2023 was that of Ducati's entry into the world of Motocross. We had heard that the company was working on the project of a racing knobby, then came the first rumors and then the official announcement. To speed up development and create a competitive motorcycle – right from the start, this is the ambition – the Campionissimo Antonio Cairoli he committed himself to testing the motorbiketogether with Alessandro Lupino. Needless to say, the media impact of the entire operation was very strong.

In addition to the media impact, however, there are significant sporting ambitions behind it. Ducati aims high: does he want to win big in Motocross too and with test riders – and maybe riders? It would seem that Tony still has the desire to race – of this caliber the expectations are there.

When will the new Motocross be revealed?



In Bologna this weekend, during the Ducati event at the Unipol Arena, as well as celebrating this year's various titles and records, Antonio Cairoli and Alessandro Lupino made their first public appearance as Ducati men.

The anticipation for the new tessellated project is making itself felt and we finally have a certain date. During the surgery Claudio DomenicaliDucati CEO, the days of the presentation have been made official: the new Ducati motocross will debut from 21 to 23 January in Madonna di Campiglio during the “Campioni in Pista” event.

In this context, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer will present the MotoGP, SBK and the new team that will take part in the 2024 Italian Motocross Championship.

We will definitely see some good ones next year!

Pecco Bagnaia together with Alessandro Lupino