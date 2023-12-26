World Superbike is set for a big change in the 2024 season. The championship for bikes derived from production models will have a minimum weight imposed by the regulations, which will combine that of the bike and the rider, in what some have seen as an attempt to limit the domination of Alvaro Bautista, world champion for the last two seasons.

Many of his rivals on the World Superbike grid have pointed out that Bautista's height and low weight play a major role in his dominance. The former MotoGP rider weighs just 60 kilos, and his rivals point out that this is an element that helps him make the most of the speed of the Panigale V4, to get even more from its acceleration, and above all in the management of the Pirelli tyres, degrading them less.

Bautista's weight with all motorcycle equipment is estimated at 67 kg, while the minimum weight will be 80 kg. The ballast to reach this figure comes from half the deficit, so the Spaniard will need almost 7kg of extra weight. An aspect for which Ducati and its team are already preparing.

Marco Zambenedetti, responsible for the SBK activity on the track of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, has held several meetings with the various departments in recent weeks to understand which path to follow. And Stefano Foti, team manager of the team, confirmed in an interview with GPOne.com that the Spaniard will have two versions of the Panigale available in the pre-season tests, in order to be able to evaluate the influence of the ballast and make the decision to he.

“In Jerez (during the post-season test) we did several tests with numerous configurations to understand where to place the weight. All the data collected then became the object of study, transferred to Borgo Panigale, where the guys did various simulations. In the end we arrived at two solutions, so at the Jerez test in January you will see a Ducati with two variants”, explained Foti.

At first glance, the Italian claims that “you don't notice anything”, even if there is a lot of work behind it: “We worked a lot on the materials, because there are some parts that exert greater weight on the bike than others. More than I can't go into detail about this, but after the Jerez tests I'm sure we'll have clearer ideas. Our goal is certainly to keep the weight balance unchanged”, he explained.

The rule will not only impact the Ducati, but also the preparation of the reigning champion: “Bautista is doing a completely different preparation compared to last winter, because he will have to gain a few extra kilos. So we are working on two fronts, the bike on the one hand and the driver on the other. It won't be easy, but we will try to face this challenge in the best possible way.”

Finally, Foti wanted to comment on what could change for Bautista in 2024: “Unfortunately the ballast will only fall on him, and this is a problem that concerns Bautista. Seven kilos more, in changes of direction at 200 km/h, are a weight. And the same when it comes to braking at 300 km/h, where the bike certainly becomes much more physical and demanding. This rule is certainly a disadvantage and we will have to work to overcome this problem”, he concludes.

