Wet party, lucky party. In 2022 the rain accompanied the Ducati celebration for the many titles brought home. This year the party was held at the Unipol Arena, a sports hall in Casalecchio di Reno, on the outskirts of Bologna, but it is best not to abandon certain traditions.

Not water, but celebratory road bikes were also a constant at the Ducati party to celebrate 2023, an amazing year from a sporting point of view which saw the Borgo Panigale company dominate far and wide in most categories in which he took part, also taking home the three world titles for riders and manufacturers in the three most important championships: MotoGP, World Superbike and World Supersport.

During the press conference that preceded Campioni in Festa, Ducati revealed the 5 celebratory bikes that will be released on the road market. 5 Panigale V4 S version dedicated to Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi and Alvaro Bautista, but also the Panigale V2 designed by Nicolò Bulega.

The 5 versions reflect the liveries used by the 5 riders during the 2023 season and will be perfect replicas of the Desmosedici GP and the Panigale V4 and V2 used in the classes dedicated to production derivatives.

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2023 World Champion Replica

2023 was an incredible year for Ducati: no motorcycle manufacturer had ever been able to establish itself in the MotoGP and WorldSBK World Championships for two consecutive years. A dream result, also completed by the conquest of the WorldSSP title and second and third place in the MotoGP world ranking, which came to fruition thanks to the exceptional work of the engineers, teams and riders. A triumph that Ducati wanted to celebrate with five exclusive motorcycles, true collector's jewels in a limited and numbered edition.

Every single example of the series will be made unique by the driver's autograph placed in the original on the tank, a signature which will then be protected with a layer of transparent varnish. The five replicas celebrate the number of examples of the pilots to whom they are dedicated, with Pecco Bagnaia's 63, Álvaro Bautista's 19, Jorge Martín's 89, Marco Bezzecchi's 72 and Nicolò Bulega's 11.

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Panigale V4 Martin 2023 Racing Replica

Like the racing bikes that inspire them, the Panigale 2023 Racing Replicas are offered in single-seater configuration only. Each is embellished with a billet aluminum steering plate with laser engraving of the model name, progressive number and rider number, and a dedicated key-on dashboard animation and key. Furthermore, the saddle is made of special material, and bears the same logo that the rider uses in the race.

The Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2023 World Champion Replica is inspired by the most exclusive livery of the 2024 season, the Ducati Yellow with which the DesmosediciGP of Team Ducati Lenovo raced the San Marino GP and the Riviera di Rimini GP in Misano. The series is limited to 263 examples.

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Panigale V4 Bezzecchi 2023 Racing Replica

The Panigale V4 Bautista 2023 World Champion Replica takes up the Ducati Yellow livery of the Panigale V4 R with which Álvaro raced the Misano rounds and race 2 in Jerez de la Frontera. The livery, specifically, is inspired by the one with which Bautista became WorldSBK World Champion for the second time, in Jerez. Furthermore, like the Panigale V4 R which inspires it, it is enriched by the brushed aluminum tank, carbon fiber fins and Marchesini forged aluminum rims in light grey. The series is limited to 219 examples.

The Panigale V4 Martín 2023 Racing Replica takes up the official colors of Team Prima Pramac's DesmosediciGP and is made even more unique by the carbon fiber front mudguard. The series is limited to 189 examples.

The Panigale V4 Bezzecchi 2023 Racing Replica is inspired by the yellow/black livery of the DesmosediciGP of the Mooney VR46 team. The series is limited to 72 pieces.

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Panigale V4 Bautista 2023 World Champion Replica

These four Panigale V4s are based on the “S” version, and are enriched with various Ducati Performance components that make them as high-quality as they are effective on the road and track. The technical equipment consists, among other things, of a nine-disc STM-EVO SBK dry clutch and an Akrapovič approved silencer, 2 kg lighter than the standard one on the Panigale V4. The Brembo braking system features Stylema® R calipers and MCS master cylinder with remote adjuster. The adjustable footrests are Rizoma machined from solid aluminium. The plexiglas is in the racing version.

Other technical details that characterize these special motorbikes are the heat shield for the rear exhaust manifolds, the alternator cover, the rear mudguard and the front brake ducts, all made of carbon fibre. Also in carbon fibre, combined with titanium, is the cover to protect the single-sided swingarm.

All Panigale V4 Replicas are made even closer to the racing bikes that inspire them thanks to a series of accessories, such as the open clutch cover in carbon fibre*, the kits for removing the license plate holder and mirrors*, the tank cap racing machined from solid aluminium* and the GPS module which allows you to view lap times and split times on the track on the dashboard.

The Panigale V2 Bulega 2023 World Champion Replica takes up the red/black livery of the Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP team with which Nicolò Bulega won the world title. The series is limited to 111 pieces.

Photo by: Ducati Corse

Panigale V4 Bulega 2023 World Champion Replica

The Panigale V2 is embellished with the Öhlins suspension and steering damper and the accompanying Akrapovič* racing silencers which increase the maximum power by 2.5% and the maximum torque by 2%, also helping to reduce the weight of the bike by 5 kg together with the lithium battery. The Rizoma rider footrests are adjustable, made from billet aluminium. The front and rear mudguards, the chain guard, the clutch cover protection, the one for the swingarm and the one for the shock absorber are made of carbon fibre. Even the Panigale V2 dedicated to Bulega can get even closer to the racing bike by fitting the license plate and mirror removal kit*, and the billet aluminum racing tank cap*.

Each motorbike will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, a personalized motorcycle cover, and will be delivered in a wooden packing case with dedicated graphics.